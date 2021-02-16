Reducing air pollution

$100 million in transportation projects announced by the state will benefit Bayonne

New state funding may reduce air pollution in Bayonne.

On Feb. 16, Governor Phil Murphy announced an investment of more than $100 million in “clean, equitable” transportation projects aimed to improve air quality and reduce the effects of climate change in New Jersey. The governor also committed to move the state toward 100 percent clean energy by 2050.

Leveraging proceeds from New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Funds, the funding will bring electrification programs, equitable mobility projects, and electric charging infrastructure to environmental justice communities across the state.

The $100 million investment of proceeds from the New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and its prosecution of Volkswagen for emissions cheating, will fund numerous projects.

Nine million in grants will pay for local government electrification projects that will help to improve air quality in environmental justice communities through the deployment of electric garbage and delivery trucks. Some $13 million in grants for low- and moderate-income communities to reduce emissions that affect children’s air quality through the deployment of electric school buses and shuttle buses.

Five million in grants will fund equitable mobility projects that will bring electric vehicle ride hailing and charging stations to four New Jersey towns and cities, and $5 million in grants will deploy fast charging infrastructure at 27 locations statewide.

$36 million will be spent to reduce diesel and black carbon emissions in environmental justice communities by electrifying port, cargo handling, and other medium- and heavy-duty equipment in port and industrial areas.

NJ TRANSIT bus electrification will advance helped by $15 million. The measure leaves $15 million of flex funding to be used where needed.

“Climate change is the single greatest long-term threat currently facing humanity, and our state and economy are uniquely vulnerable to its devastating effects,” said Governor Murphy. “The investments we are announcing today signify our commitment to environmental justice and equity, while building a cleaner economy that works for all.”

He continued: “Together, these initiatives we will make New Jersey stronger, fairer—and greener—for generations to come.”

Officials applaud the funds

Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti was among local officials applauding the funding. Chiaravalloti represents the 31st Legislative District, which includes Bayonne.

“Today, Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver announced $100 million in funding to be used towards electric school buses, electric municipal vehicles, charging stations and other such initiatives,” Chiaravalloti said. “I commend the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor and the First Lady on their commitment to achieve 100 percent clean energy by 2050.”

Chiaravalloti said that in Northern New Jersey, specifically throughout the nine ports of Bayonne, Jersey City, Elizabeth and Newark, diesel traffic has created significant air pollution and environmental social justice concerns for the citizens in the surrounding communities.

“In 2016, I along with Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, introduced legislation that would establish a DEP program to reduce heavy-duty diesel truck emissions from trucks operating in these areas.” Chiaravalloti said.

Prior to that, he has been advocate for reducing emissions among other green initiatives for decades.

“In the late 1990s, I worked on this issue as a student with the Rutgers Environmental Law Clinic, one of the nation’s first such programs,” Chiaravalloti said.

Now Chiaravalloti is pleased to see the state’s investment to combat the air pollution problem in Bayonne and other cities.

“Over twenty years later, I am happy to see that thanks to Governor Murphy’s commitment, these communities will finally see a reduction in hazardous air pollutants and a decrease in health risks,” Chiaravalloti said.

Daniel Israel can be reached at disrael@hudsonreporter.com.