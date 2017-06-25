Hoboken-based author's latest thriller novel released Monday, June 26

breaking news
HOBOKEN -- Local resident and author Jason Pinter will see his political thriller novel, The Castle, released on Monday. The novel, partly inspired by the 2016 national election, is Pinters sixth n...
HOBOKEN -- On Tuesday, Mayor Dawn Zimmer made a surprise announcement that she would not run for re-election (see cover story in this week's Hoboken Reporter, in your print edition or under top sto...
HOBOKEN -- The Hoboken Historical Museum will welcome two representatives, Owl and Two Clouds, from the Ramapough-Lenape Indian Nation to speak about their history and the significance of their Spl...
HOBOKEN -- Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced in a press release that a federal jury had found former Hoboken Council President and atto...
HOBOKEN -- Mary Valastro, mother of TLC's "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro, died Thursday morning after a long battle with ALS at the age of 69. ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gherig's Disease, is ...
Hoboken residents will have several more mayoral candidates to consider this November after Mayor Dawn Zimmer made a surprise announcement Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in November....
A hundred and eighteen Hoboken High School seniors were together for one last time for their graduation ceremony Thursday evening at JFK Stadium. Caps with quotes like “just did it “ “stay gold” an...
How to develop residential units at Neumann Leathers factory
During a five-hour City Council meeting on Wednesday, officials and residents listened to a long presentation by a city planner on several development options for the Neumann Leathers factory compl...
Reflecting a dramatic change in the direction of development for Journal Square over the last three decades, local developers and public officials cut the ribbon on June 21 on 3 Journal Square. For...
If there was an overriding common theme to all seven of Jersey City’s high school commence ceremonies last week, it was diversity and the social challenges graduating students will face when moving...
Jersey City is undergoing the largest development increase in its history, and as a result, taxpayers will be forced to bear a larger portion of county taxes this year, a 10 percent increase. The H...
From Illinois to Georgia, from Massachusetts to California, the Weehawken High School Class of 2017 is pursuing its education further away from home than ever before. “This year’s class applied to ...
The term “urban blight” usually brings to mind a run-down area of a city, a slum. I live in an urban area, North Hudson County, which by most standards doesn’t represent that. But every time I walk...
Weehawken launches outdoor concerts
Due to multiple free concert series starting up again, the hills of Weehawken will be alive with the sound of music all summer long. Aside from the HRPAC series in Lincoln Harbor (see briefs, page ...
Braille, an Australian shepherd, is blind and deaf, but that didn’t stop him from playing the piano a week ago Friday at the World Dog Expo, held in Secaucus through Sunday. Braille was among hundr...
The Secaucus School District recently held a forum for local parents about the state's Harassment, Intimidation, and Bullying (HIB) program, featuring four anti-bullying specialists from the town's...
Bitcoin is catching on. Not only are some small businesses in Hudson County accepting the crypto currency, hackers are demanding ransom in it, and residents are investing in it like capital. Bitcoi...
A community in decline tends to hunker down to save itself – mistrustful of new people and new ideas. Bayonne is past that and has learned to love again as it claws its way out of the 2008 financia...
The Bayonne School district is not accustomed to good news, but here is some: under a newly proposed funding formula agreed to by leaders of the General Assembly and Senate, Bayonne would receive s...
The Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) Bergen Point Art Installation Project is calling for artists to submit proposals to help transform Broadway in the Bergen Point neighborhood into an art stre...
Parking prohibited on part of 53rd Street
On-street parking around certain sections of 53rd Street in North Bergen will be prohibited due to an ordinance adopted by the Board of Commissioners at their most recent meeting on June 14. The ba...
Local towns gathered together on June 14 to celebrate Flag Day, an occasion commemorating the adoption of the United States flag in 1777. The parade, which began on Bergenline Ave near 85th Street,...
Rising from hacking conviction, he’ll run the party
Four years after being convicted of a federal charge of hacking into a political opponent’s website, West New York Mayor Felix Roque’s son Joseph has been elected by the town’s Democrats to run the...
Rising from hacking conviction, he’ll run the party
Four years after being convicted of a federal charge of hacking into a political opponent’s website, West New York Mayor Felix Roque’s son Joseph has been elected by the town’s Democrats to run the...
'Carrie Pilby' movie, based on local author's novel, will screen in Philadelphia on Sat, then premiere in theaters and on demand
HOBOKEN -- "Carrie Pilby," a movie based on the offbeat first novel by Hoboken-based author Caren Lissner, is set to open the weekend of March 31-April 1 in theaters in New York City, Los Angeles, ...
