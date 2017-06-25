breaking news

the castle
slideshow
Hoboken-based author's latest thriller novel released Monday, June 26
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 1 1 recommendations | email to a friend
HOBOKEN -- Local resident and author Jason Pinter will see his political thriller novel, The Castle, released on Monday. The novel, partly inspired by the 2016 national election, is Pinters sixth n...
TAKE US TO OUR LEADER. Pictured -- Washington Street in Hoboken.
TAKE US TO OUR LEADER. Pictured -- Washington Street in Hoboken.
slideshow
Letters from Hoboken council people suggest mayor's choice to succeed her is not unanimous
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 6 6 recommendations | email to a friend
HOBOKEN -- On Tuesday, Mayor Dawn Zimmer made a surprise announcement that she would not run for re-election (see cover story in this week's Hoboken Reporter, in your print edition or under top sto...
two clouds
slideshow
Hoboken Historical Museum hosts talk with Ramapough-Lenape Indian Nation representatives
Jun 23, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 7 7 recommendations | email to a friend
HOBOKEN -- The Hoboken Historical Museum will welcome two representatives, Owl and Two Clouds, from the Ramapough-Lenape Indian Nation to speak about their history and the significance of their Spl...
campos
slideshow
Former Hoboken Council President Campos found guilty of fraud Thursday
Jun 23, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 17 17 recommendations | email to a friend
HOBOKEN -- Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced in a press release that a federal jury had found former Hoboken Council President and atto...
Mary Valastro
slideshow
Mother of Hoboken's Cake Boss dies, age 69
Jun 23, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 14 14 recommendations | email to a friend
HOBOKEN -- Mary Valastro, mother of TLC's "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro, died Thursday morning after a long battle with ALS at the age of 69. ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gherig's Disease, is ...

this week's news stories

Mayor Dawn Zimmer endorsed Councilman Ravi Bhalla for mayor after announcing she would not run for another term.
Mayor Dawn Zimmer endorsed Councilman Ravi Bhalla for mayor after announcing she would not run for another term.
slideshow
Hoboken election shakeup
After Mayor Zimmer bows out of re-election bid, others pledge to run
by Marilyn Baer
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 11 11 recommendations | email to a friend
Hoboken residents will have several more mayoral candidates to consider this November after Mayor Dawn Zimmer made a surprise announcement Tuesday that she will not run for re-election in November....
Hoboken High School’s graduating class of 2017.
Hoboken High School’s graduating class of 2017.
slideshow
Redwings off to new heights
118 graduate from Hoboken High School
by Marilyn Baer
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 13 13 recommendations | email to a friend
A hundred and eighteen Hoboken High School seniors were together for one last time for their graduation ceremony Thursday evening at JFK Stadium. Caps with quotes like “just did it “ “stay gold” an...
How to develop residential units at Neumann Leathers factory
Council listens to alternatives, introduces 500-foot liquor license rule change
by Marilyn Baer
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 15 15 recommendations | email to a friend
During a five-hour City Council meeting on Wednesday, officials and residents listened to a long presentation by a city planner on several development options for the Neumann Leathers factory compl...
A WHOLE NEW BALL GAME – 3 Journal Square marks another step in the rebirth of the city’s core shopping district
A WHOLE NEW BALL GAME – 3 Journal Square marks another step in the rebirth of the city’s core shopping district
slideshow
Journal Square continues to rise
Ribbon cutting kicks off another key project
by Al Sullivan
Reporter staff writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 19 19 recommendations | email to a friend
Reflecting a dramatic change in the direction of development for Journal Square over the last three decades, local developers and public officials cut the ribbon on June 21 on 3 Journal Square. For...
Valedictorian Melanie Mae Calderon and Salutatorian Michael Fahim of William L. Dickinson High School
Valedictorian Melanie Mae Calderon and Salutatorian Michael Fahim of William L. Dickinson High School
slideshow
Taking the next step
Jersey City high schools hold commencement ceremonies
by Al Sullivan
Reporter staff writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 14 14 recommendations | email to a friend
If there was an overriding common theme to all seven of Jersey City’s high school commence ceremonies last week, it was diversity and the social challenges graduating students will face when moving...
COUNTY PASSES BUDGET – Jersey City taxpayers will have to pay a larger percentage of the county taxes this year.
COUNTY PASSES BUDGET – Jersey City taxpayers will have to pay a larger percentage of the county taxes this year.
slideshow
Their slice of the economic pie
JC residents to pay bigger share of county taxes
by Al Sullivan
Reporter staff writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 14 14 recommendations | email to a friend
Jersey City is undergoing the largest development increase in its history, and as a result, taxpayers will be forced to bear a larger portion of county taxes this year, a 10 percent increase. The H...
Daniel Sanchez will study biomedical engineering at Yale University.
Daniel Sanchez will study biomedical engineering at Yale University.
slideshow
Going forward
Weehawken High School’s 2017 grads pursue their futures far away from home
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 3 3 recommendations | email to a friend
From Illinois to Georgia, from Massachusetts to California, the Weehawken High School Class of 2017 is pursuing its education further away from home than ever before. “This year’s class applied to ...
Weehawken’s neighborhoods would be a whole lot prettier on a sunny day like this without these clusters of cables hanging from telephone poles.
Weehawken’s neighborhoods would be a whole lot prettier on a sunny day like this without these clusters of cables hanging from telephone poles.
slideshow
Tangled
Power lines, butchered trees are a blight on our streetscapes
by James T. Dette
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 3 3 recommendations | email to a friend
The term “urban blight” usually brings to mind a run-down area of a city, a slum. I live in an urban area, North Hudson County, which by most standards doesn’t represent that. But every time I walk...
The Joe Ruddick Quartet (pictured) will play in Hamilton Park on July 30th.
The Joe Ruddick Quartet (pictured) will play in Hamilton Park on July 30th.
slideshow
Weehawken launches outdoor concerts
Free summer music series in Hamilton Park and Pershing Park begins June 25
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 5 5 recommendations | email to a friend
Due to multiple free concert series starting up again, the hills of Weehawken will be alive with the sound of music all summer long. Aside from the HRPAC series in Lincoln Harbor (see briefs, page ...
Gilbert the pit bull, with owner Caroline Blose.
Gilbert the pit bull, with owner Caroline Blose.
slideshow
Secaucus goes to the dogs
Hundreds of pooches interact at expo
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 18, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 34 34 recommendations | email to a friend
Braille, an Australian shepherd, is blind and deaf, but that didn’t stop him from playing the piano a week ago Friday at the World Dog Expo, held in Secaucus through Sunday. Braille was among hundr...
Secaucus’ anti-bullying specialists. From left to right: Dawn Doering, Jaime Viggiano, Jill Preis, and Sarah Sciscilo.
Secaucus’ anti-bullying specialists. From left to right: Dawn Doering, Jaime Viggiano, Jill Preis, and Sarah Sciscilo.
slideshow
Against bullying
Four school specialists talk to parents
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 18, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 41 41 recommendations | email to a friend
The Secaucus School District recently held a forum for local parents about the state's Harassment, Intimidation, and Bullying (HIB) program, featuring four anti-bullying specialists from the town's...
Users can exchange US currency for Bitcoin at various ATMs across the county. This one is conveniently located next door to Helen’s
Users can exchange US currency for Bitcoin at various ATMs across the county. This one is conveniently located next door to Helen’s
slideshow
Bitcoin is here
Currency, capital, or ransom?
Jun 18, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 36 36 recommendations | email to a friend
Bitcoin is catching on. Not only are some small businesses in Hudson County accepting the crypto currency, hackers are demanding ransom in it, and residents are investing in it like capital. Bitcoi...
Mayor James Davis delivered his annual State of the City address at Villa Maria on Broadway.
slideshow
We are Bayonne!
Incumbent mayor reflects on state of the city
by Rory Pasquariello
Reporter staff writer
Jun 21, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 28 28 recommendations | email to a friend
A community in decline tends to hunker down to save itself – mistrustful of new people and new ideas. Bayonne is past that and has learned to love again as it claws its way out of the 2008 financia...
Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and Senate Speaker Steve Sweeney struck a deal after months of deliberation.
slideshow
NJ nearing school funding agreement
Bayonne may receive additional $3.2 million
by Rory Pasquariello
Reporter staff writer
Jun 21, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 26 26 recommendations | email to a friend
The Bayonne School district is not accustomed to good news, but here is some: under a newly proposed funding formula agreed to by leaders of the General Assembly and Senate, Bayonne would receive s...
Streetscape artwork like those found in the Central Avenue SID in Jersey City will soon come to Bayonne with the help of local artists.
slideshow
Call for artists to beautify streetscapes in Bergen Point
Deadline June 23
by Rory Pasquariello
Reporter staff writer
Jun 21, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 26 26 recommendations | email to a friend
The Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) Bergen Point Art Installation Project is calling for artists to submit proposals to help transform Broadway in the Bergen Point neighborhood into an art stre...
A wide shot of the new campus.
A wide shot of the new campus.
slideshow
New county high school on display
Officials tour High Tech campus in progress, will open in 2018
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 11 11 recommendations | email to a friend
The Hudson County freeholders and other local officials took a tour of the under-construction High Tech High School campus in Secaucus on June 15. The school is on track to open September 2018, mov...
Resident Adrian Johnson addresses the commissioners about his local traffic concerns.
Resident Adrian Johnson addresses the commissioners about his local traffic concerns.
slideshow
Parking prohibited on part of 53rd Street
Also at meeting: Resident expresses concerns about intersections
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 12 12 recommendations | email to a friend
On-street parking around certain sections of 53rd Street in North Bergen will be prohibited due to an ordinance adopted by the Board of Commissioners at their most recent meeting on June 14. The ba...
The burning of the retired flags at Miller Stadium, a practice endorsed by The American Legion for flags that are no longer usable.
The burning of the retired flags at Miller Stadium, a practice endorsed by The American Legion for flags that are no longer usable.
slideshow
Toast to Ol' Glory
Local towns celebrate 77th annual Flag Day celebration
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 14 14 recommendations | email to a friend
Local towns gathered together on June 14 to celebrate Flag Day, an occasion commemorating the adoption of the United States flag in 1777. The parade, which began on Bergenline Ave near 85th Street,...
A wide shot of the new campus.
A wide shot of the new campus.
slideshow
New county high school on display
Officials tour High Tech campus in progress, will open in 2018
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 7 7 recommendations | email to a friend
The Hudson County freeholders and other local officials took a tour of the under-construction High Tech High School campus in Secaucus on June 15. The school is on track to open September 2018, mov...
The headquarters for the West New York Democratic Committee.
The headquarters for the West New York Democratic Committee.
slideshow
Rising from hacking conviction, he’ll run the party
WNY Mayor Roque’s son elected to chair town’s Democratic committee
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 4 4 recommendations | email to a friend
Four years after being convicted of a federal charge of hacking into a political opponent’s website, West New York Mayor Felix Roque’s son Joseph has been elected by the town’s Democrats to run the...
The burning of the retired flags at Miller Stadium, a practice endorsed by The American Legion for flags that are no longer usable.
The burning of the retired flags at Miller Stadium, a practice endorsed by The American Legion for flags that are no longer usable.
slideshow
Toast to Ol' Glory
Local towns celebrate 77th annual Flag Day celebration
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 4 4 recommendations | email to a friend
Local towns gathered together on June 14 to celebrate Flag Day, an occasion commemorating the adoption of the United States flag in 1777. The parade, which began on Bergenline Ave near 85th Street,...
A wide shot of the new campus.
A wide shot of the new campus.
slideshow
New county high school on display
Officials tour High Tech campus in progress, will open in 2018
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 7 7 recommendations | email to a friend
The Hudson County freeholders and other local officials took a tour of the under-construction High Tech High School campus in Secaucus on June 15. The school is on track to open September 2018, mov...
The headquarters for the West New York Democratic Committee.
The headquarters for the West New York Democratic Committee.
slideshow
Rising from hacking conviction, he’ll run the party
WNY Mayor Roque’s son elected to chair town’s Democratic committee
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 4 4 recommendations | email to a friend
Four years after being convicted of a federal charge of hacking into a political opponent’s website, West New York Mayor Felix Roque’s son Joseph has been elected by the town’s Democrats to run the...
The burning of the retired flags at Miller Stadium, a practice endorsed by The American Legion for flags that are no longer usable.
The burning of the retired flags at Miller Stadium, a practice endorsed by The American Legion for flags that are no longer usable.
slideshow
Toast to Ol' Glory
Local towns celebrate 77th annual Flag Day celebration
by Hannington Dia
Reporter Staff Writer
Jun 25, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 4 4 recommendations | email to a friend
Local towns gathered together on June 14 to celebrate Flag Day, an occasion commemorating the adoption of the United States flag in 1777. The parade, which began on Bergenline Ave near 85th Street,...

sponsored content

poster
slideshow
'Carrie Pilby' movie, based on local author's novel, will screen in Philadelphia on Sat, then premiere in theaters and on demand
Mar 17, 2017 | 0 0 comments | 158 158 recommendations | email to a friend
HOBOKEN -- "Carrie Pilby," a movie based on the offbeat first novel by Hoboken-based author Caren Lissner, is set to open the weekend of March 31-April 1 in theaters in New York City, Los Angeles, ...

events calendar

event calendar

post a new event

Sunday, June 25, 2017

Marketplace

most viewed



most commented

Watch this